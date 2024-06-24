Nigerian singer Davido has continued to update fans on social media about his wedding to Chioma

Just a few hours before the big event, the DMW boss posted a new video with his wife-to-be as they prepared for their big day

Davido’s comment section was soon overrun with comments from excited fans and celebrity colleagues

Nigerian music star David Adeleke ‘Davido’ took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself with his wife-to-be, Chioma.

Despite only a few hours until their big day, the Unavailable crooner gave fans a glimpse into their wedding preparations with the new video.

Fans gush over new video of Davido and Chioma. Photos: @davido

The short clip consisted of different moments from their pre-wedding photoshoot as they posed in three lovely outfits.

Davido then accompanied the short clip with a long list of people who worked behind the scenes to make the pre-wedding shoot a success. See the sweet video below:

Fans gush over Davido and Chioma’s video

Read what some of Davido’s celebrity colleagues and fans had to say about his new video with Chioma below:

Mazitundeednut:

“THE REAL STAR BOY IS GETTING MARRIED!!! #Richest.”

Cleopatrasblog:

“OMO!!! Everywhere chacharache.”

themanlikeicey:

“ASSURANCE FOREVER ❤️❤️❤️.”

preshstagram:

“This train is bound for glory Forever and a day more!”

ayeshahallx:

“this is proper! ”

Ayuu_safi:

“GLOBAL CELEBRATION .”

Oluwanak:

“Love E sweet.”

Sunnylords:

“O.B.O❤️❤️U too Sabi oo,too much sauce and steeze to this game,u are such an inspiration king congratulations .”

chigozie.charity:

“This is your week carry on ❤️.”

Mickeyzaiy:

“Na Man you be .”

Bundles of dollars for Chivido wedding trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland’s upcoming wedding has been sorted as far as spraying money is concerned.

The DMW boss’ hypeman, Special Spesh, has given a hint of how spraying money at the party would go.

On his official Instagram page, Spesh shared a video showcasing several thick bundles of dollar bills only a day before the celebrity wedding.

