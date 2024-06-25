Teenage Nollywood actress Angel Unigwe and her mother Juliet have finally reacted to actor Kanayo O. Kanayo’s claims

Recall that the veteran movie star recently went online to drag the Gen-Z actress and her mother while levelling accusations against them

In a new press statement, the mother and daughter accused KOK of cyberbullying and threatening Angel’s safety

Nigerian teenage actress Angel Unigwe and her mother, Chef Juliet Unigwe, have broken their silence following actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo’s online rant.

Recall that Kanayo had gone online to call out the mother and daughter following their actions on a movie production he was involved in.

In a new development, Angel Unigwe’s team shared a press statement explaining their side of the story while promising to take legal action against KOK.

According to Angel’s team, the young actress is a professional and not one to breach contracts. They went on to deny Kanayo’s claims, labelling them as false and slanderous.

It was explained that contrary to KOK’s claims, Angel’s wrap-up time was 9pm as stated in her contract. It was noted that even though they had concerns about her shooting 57 scenes in three days, they proceeded with the job due to assurance from Kanayo O. Kanayo.

“On the final day, despite the agreed terms regarding wrap up time of 9pm, we accommodated an additional 45-50 minutes of filming beyond the agreed time, which was done out of the spirit of goodwill and understanding that had existed between us, Mr. Kanayo and the film Director. Upon completion of the shoot, we left the location without protest from the director or the production Manager Mr Cosmos Nwaihe, having performed our obligations,” Angel’s mother said.

It was further explained that KOK’s online rant came as a rude shock to them because they were unfounded and slanderous. According to them, the veteran actor threatened Angel’s safety and right to dignity with his video when he vowed to disrupt any movie set she was found filming.

KOK accused of gender-based oppression

In Angel Unigwe and her mother’s press statement, they accused Kanayo of trying to oppress them based on their gender. They said they were subjected to derogatory remarks because they stood their ground and insisted on going along with the terms of their prior agreement.

Amid claims that KOK bullied them, their press statement explained that they would be taking legal action against the movie veteran. The statement reads in part:

“It is disheartening to see such behaviour in an industry that should be built on mutual respect and professionalism and even more shocking from an individual who we hold in high esteem and is considered a veteran of the industry.

"In view of the above, we wish to reiterate our support for and firm stance against such unjust treatment and bullying tactics. Angel's health, safety, and professional integrity remain our top priorities, and we will not tolerate any attempts to intimidate or defame her. Angel's filming hours have always been and remain twelve (12) hours per day, depending on the producer's timing."

Read the full statement below:

