Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard celebrated his wife Peggy Ovire as she added a year to her age

The movie star shared a lovely video of himself and his woman having a good time on an island

Frederick, however, spoke of his endless affection for Peggy, which left his fans and followers gushing

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard celebrated his wife Peggy Ovire’s birthday on his Instagram page with a nice and romantic gesture.

On Instagram, Frederick reflected on how much his wife meant to him as he reassured her of his endless love.

The self-acclaimed film lord shared a video of them having fun on an island to publicly mark Peggy’s special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY.. Bebesky. @peggyovire. I Love You.”

See his post below:

Frederick Leonard spurs reactions online

"I don't know much about life but if you ever meet a Libra hold them tight. Happy birthday to you our beautiful wifey."

"Happy Birthday Libra Queen no wonder you are so beautiful 😍Libras are the best, may your days be blessed and fruitful Amen."

"So nice to watch.... Happy glorious birthday to you and many more pretty Queen 👑... more undiluted blessings."

"Happy Birthday Nwunye anyi… Many more years in advance

"You guys r so BRAVE!!............HBD Mrs Leonard enjoy ur special day to de MAAAAAAXXX...."

"Una get mind shaa..Happy birthday beautiful Mrs.Leonard."

In a previous report, the Nigerian actor visited his alma mater, Oregun High School Ikeja, Lagos, and it was a moment to cherish.

Freddie shared a video and noted that he and a couple of former high schoolmates decided to give back to the school.

The sensational footage captured the appreciative moments of the school teachers, who claimed that most of the facilities they enjoyed within the school premises were provided by their former pupils.

Peggy Ovire post steamy pics of Frederick with food

Legit.ng earlier reported a steamy post shared by Peggy Ovire, which stirred reactions online.

The actress shared a photo of Leonard with a plate of food in front of him as she asked her fans and followers a naughty question.

The beautiful actress asked which food she should eat first for the night, a statement which triggered reactions from many of her fans and colleagues.

