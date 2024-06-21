Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has called out fast-rising teenage actress, Angel Unigwe, and her mother

In a video posted online, the movie veteran explained how Angel breached their contract with the help of her mother

KOK vowed to blacklist the actress as netizens tabled their matter and took sides

Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been heated on social media over the conduct of teenage actress Angel Unigwe.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star complained bitterly about how Angel, with the help of her mother, had not stuck to the terms of their agreement, thereby leading to a disruption in production.

According to KOK, he has always heard tales about Angel and her mother’s conduct on movie sets and that he finally became a victim. The veteran star claimed that the teenage star’s mum immediately changed her behaviour after reaching a contract with producers and collecting money for a job.

The film star explained that Angel Unigwe’s mother took her daughter from a movie set at 9 p.m. when the particular day they agreed to shoot had not expired. According to him, the day was supposed to have expired at 12 a.m.

Not stopping there, KOK went on to call on other movie producers not to use the services of the teenage actress owing to the actions of her mother.

He said:

“This is a clarion call to every producer, please I beg you in the name of professionalism and all that unites us. From this moment, 21st day of June 2024, any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming does not hold. You guys know what it is for an artist to walk out on a set. I want to guarantee all of you that we had a very good working relationship with Angel. Her mother has been threatening many producers. So please I don’t want to block anybody’s shooting schedule but please I will monitor from this moment any set where I find Angel Unigwe shooting, it will be disrupted. This is not a threat to anybody.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as KOK slams Angel Unigwe and mother

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians to Kanayo O. Kanayo’s complaints about Angel Unigwe and her mother. Read them below:

Arinze.kennedy:

“The mum go soon spoil the girl career.”

successfreshbite_and_cakes:

“Why did her mum signed the contract if she knows the closing time is 12 midnight.”

Tina.obiora:

“Omo I cannot leave my daughter to be on a set past 9pm oo, Why aren’t they factoring in the fact that she is a minor?”

Adunniade_tools:

“She should have just waited for the filming to end. Haba a contract is a contract.”

Donnazzy_:

“She is right to take her daughter home at night, una wan use her daughter do ritual?”

Sparklingrosetv:

“Do you know how much that little girl is being paid? Does she not have a manager? Do you know that one scene in a movie can spoil the whole shoot and millions gone down the drain just like that? Why not tell the producer before walking out of the set? A contract is a contract be it written or verbally .”

aniberry22:

“The best the mom should have done is to stay with her till she finish from the set than disrupting production process abi was she not payed? That's how most of our parents kill our talents with pepper body and lack of understanding .”

Purecruiseblog:

“There should be another way in solving the issue than blacklisting this girl, and which mother will be comfortable leaving their teenager to be out all night especially if they feel it's not safe?”

mrwealths:

“Na because he happen to u. U Dey talk now. When others tell u , u didn’t act up.”

marcillinaadegboro:

“I feel only the AGN president have the right to take such decision.”

Mb.annie:

“If she doesn't want her daughter to be an actress, she should stop her daughter and stop stop an entire filming.”

Jay_bugi:

“Senior man, leave social media for the Gen Z biko.. We don’t want to see anyone dragging you on social media. Maintain your glory please.. Don’t give bloggers something to feed on please .”

femijobi1_:

“You waited on till is happening to you before you come out and speak.”

Officialbensino:

“Use them for sacrifice, it’s simple sir.”

dadamusicent:

“I support you sir, I have heard the unpleasant behavior of her mother especially, I think the guide should even ban her from acting, this will serve as a lesson to her and others who treat producers less.”

