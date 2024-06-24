Chivido 2024: Judy Austin Reacts to Davido, Chioma’s Wedding, “U No Go Fit Steal This One”
- Nigerian singer Davido and his partner Chioma’s upcoming wedding has drawn a comment from controversial actress, Judy Austin
- Shortly after the celebrity couple shared their pre-wedding photos online, Yul Edochie’s second wife reacted to it
- However, her comment did not please some netizens, who proceeded to bash her for what she had to say
Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s upcoming wedding drew the attention of many netizens, including Nollywood actress Judy Austin.
In the late hours of June 23, 2024, Davido finally shared his and Chioma’s pre-wedding photos online, and the snaps soon went viral on blogs.
On one of the blogs, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, was seen reacting to the pre-nuptial photos.
The controversial actress showed her love for the couple with a simple comment where she gushed over them. She wrote:
“Aww too blessed”
Judy’s comment was followed by a series of red heart emojis. However, not many Nigerians were pleased with the actress.
Shortly after Judy’s comment dropped, a number of netizens bombarded her post and proceeded to drag her. While one person said she should have stolen a man like Davido instead of Yul, who could not buy her a decent wig, another person said she stood no chance and could not steal Davido, so she should continue managing Yul Edochie.
See screenshots of some of the trolling Judy Austin received below:
Netizens react as peeps troll Judy Austin
Legit.ng gathered some reactions from other social media users who reacted to Judy Austin getting dragged over Davido and Chioma’s wedding. Read some of them below:
mrs_ajogun:
“Chai, I come dey feel for am.”
Prisca__chi:
“I pity who no get data Jesus.”
juliekwueme:
“ good for her.”
Olanmafashion:
“ just see how this lady don throw herself for ground.”
Jessypoach:
“she for kuku face her front and not comment.”
ritarrh_:
“.. this woman go wonder wentin she do Nigerians....”
judy_obasiyul_autism':
“There are some topics that Judy should avoid. They keep telling her, but she no wanna listen. Madam snattcher, the world would never agree with you.”
Netizens laugh at Judy Austin's real shape
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, recently attracted the attention of netizens with their marriage for the umpteenth time.
In a video posted on Instagram by @official_prettyella_, Yul was captured paying a surprise visit to his second wife, Judy, on set.
The video of Yul Edochie surprising Judy on set soon spread on social media and drew interesting comments from netizens. Some of them expressed surprise at Judy Austin's stature.
