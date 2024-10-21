American comedian Drew Desbordes, aka Druski, caught the attention of Nigerians with his recent post

The online content creator shared videos of himself acting like an African scammer, and Nigerians felt it was a direct shade at them

In the series of videos posted, Druski dressed like a Yoruba man and used the same Indigenous name for his content

American comedian Drew Desbordes, aka Druski, trended on the Nigerian social media space following his recent content.

The comic creator wore the signature Nigerian Kaftan as he displayed some traits scammers are known for.

American Comedian Druski got Nigerians talking.

Source: Instagram

Druski showed himself on a call, making contact about the money he was waiting to receive.

Following that, he shared a clip of himself with some friends using champagne to wash their hands as a sign of celebration.

The highlight of Druski's post was the attire he wore for his content and the use of a Yoruba name (Tunde).

In his caption, he wrote:

"African Scammers be living they best life."

See his post below:

Druski triggered reactions online

Many Nigerians who came across Druski's video attacked him for creating such content. See the comments below:

@KmaFr_:

"The “how far” with the android notifications is way too accurate man."

@reenzy:

"Prime hushpuppi would appreciate this."

@DipEx_Wavvy:

"Druski transformed Into HushPuppi."

@badgowies_:

As a Nigerian we don't even recognize you Are you still in our country you should take your leave first thing tomorrow morning or we will hand you over to the gods for our new week sacrifice."

@the_Lawrenz:

"You are Stoooopid."

@mikhaele_ible:

"Niggga tried 17 cards and they all got declined, the accuracy."

@DanielRegha:

"This is beyond insensitive; Nigerians are often labelled scammers just based on our nationality, without any reason or proof, & u are furthering the stereotype with this ill content. All the days u stayed in Nigeria, this is the best u can say about us Nigerians? Disgracefu!"

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

