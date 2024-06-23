Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has caused an online buzz following his appearance on a popular podcast

In a clip making the rounds, KOK made it known that he doesn’t believe a man should have just one wife

The movie star explained the reason behind his thinking, and some netizens blasted him for it

Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo, is making headlines for his submission about a man having one wife.

The veteran movie star recently appeared on the controversial The Honest Bunch podcast, where he shared some of his thoughts.

In a snippet from the show making the rounds online, KOK made it clear that he doesn’t believe in a man having only one wife. According to him, such is not part of the African culture.

He said:

“I don’t believe in one wife, it’s not our culture, it’s not our tradition, it’s not who we are. These are important things.”

Speaking further in the trending clip, the movie star heavily kicked against people giving their first salaries to their pastors. According to him, religion has brought a lot of ‘washing’, and a child’s first salary belongs to their father and not a pastor.

Netizens react to KOK’s viral video

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from Nigerians who shared their thoughts on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s opinion. Read some of them below:

professor_kelvin101:

“I don’t like it whenever I hear “it’s not our culture, it’s not who we are”. You don’t know who I am so why speak on who we all are? When it comes to harmless preferences I don’t care about “who we are”, I care more about who I am. My community has this thing where we don’t eat a particular crab because “our people no dey chop am”. Bruh, I eat it whenever I want to because me I dey chop am. It’s my own personal culture .”

afeatofengineering:

“This podcast has a way of bringing out the foolishness in anybody. .”

xtimahairs:

“Is not our culture to wear cloth,u for tie ishiaku for waist with bare chest come show.....mtchwwww.”

Iniesbakery:

“Your opinion, your choice. Sha tell the poor lady from the get-go.”

Mcmakopolo1:

“What he said is true but me I go still Marry only one wife abeg I no get strength…. After for the other thing wey him talk that is a personal conviction.”

Digitaltonyt:

“His personal view of life defined by cultural orientation.”

Mr_lyfe:

“KOK wan use tradition and culture wound us .”

Realangel_oj:

“Even those who did polygamy advised their sons against it.”

Jehmilah33:

“I want 5 husbands too how about that ?!”

