Actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo, in a new video, has come for pastors who direct members to bring their first salary to the church as their first fruit

The Nollywood veteran expressed his displeasure at such action, stating that religion has brainwashed several people

Kanayo's comment has, however, stirred up different comments among online users, with many throwing their weight behind the actor

Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, whose real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwer, has stirred up a debate on social media after he shared his opinion about first salary and first fruit.

Kanayo, the latest celebrity to appear on Nedu's 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, berated pastors who tell church members to bring their first salary as the first fruit to the church.

Kanayo insists first salary belongs to fathers. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

The actor who stated that religion had been used to brainwash several people noted that a child's first salary belongs to their father and not a pastor.

In his words:

“Religion has brought a lot of brainwashing that a man will sit in the comfort of his house and ask my son or daughter to bring what they call first fruit. Na you train am? Your first salary is for your father, not your Pastor."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in March, Kanayo's son presented his first salary to his actor father in a video that went viral.

Reactions trail Kanayo's comment about first fruit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Bidal4Life:

"Nigerian pastors aren't getting a rest soon. The people seem to have woken up. I'm loving it."

Ejime5050:

"You are respected Sir but I beg you to do everything possible to retain that respect.. This your comment has reduced 50% of my respect for you."

JakesOlasupo:

"In Yoruba culture - your first salary is your parents'. Your parents will share it among the families."

bummiearo:

"first fruit is a scam used by Pastors."

ankcolye:

"Your parents are the first god you see before God himself that we do not see."

