Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush Eby, are heavily drunk in love after 16 years of marriage, and fans are utterly pleased about it

The billionaire and his woman took to their separate accounts to appreciate each other and their unwavering commitment over the years

Lush Eby hailed her hubby for being international about her, while Cubana reassured her of his eternal love for her in centuries to come

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana moved many with a heartfelt tribute to his wife on their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Obi Cubana pointed out that their friendship and bond were so solid and fulfilling that the 16 years of marriage felt as short and sweet as 16 days.

Obi Cubana and wife mark their 16th wedding anniversary. Credit: @obi_cubana

He revealed that the foundation of their love was divine and rooted in God's faith, friendship, trust, respect, and understanding.

The billionaire mentioned he would choose his spouse repeatedly, even in another life.

"Thank you for making marriage so sweet and beautiful! I'll marry you over and over again if there's anything like next life! Happy 16th wedding anniversary @lush_eby .....omalicha nwunye m!!!!" he wrote in part.

Obi Cubana's wife appreciates husband

Lush Eby also took to her social media page to share an adorable picture of her and her husband. In the photoshoot, both looked young and ravishing, like teenage couples.

The lawyer showered all her love on her man and thanked him for the good memories they had created together.

"Looking back, I'm in awe of how much we've accomplished as a team. Words are not enough to express how I feel. We've built a life together that is rich with memories and experiences.

"I want to take this moment to acknowledge the incredible man that you are. Your kindness, patience, and unwavering support have been the pillars of our marriage. One thing I admire most about you is your INTENTIONALITY! I call you Mr. INTENTIONAL."

See her post below:

See Obi Cubana's post below:

Obi Cubana and wife spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nicefitempire:

"Happy Anniversary amazing people ❤️ May your flame of love never burn out."

omnihealthydelight:

"Happy wedding Anniversary my people . May Almighty God continue to bless and protect your home in JESUS Name Amen."

mercyforte:

"Happy anniversary my lovely couple (odogwu and Asa), wishing you both more beautiful years and peace with good health always. Amen."

like_bellz:

"Congratulations, happy 16th anniversary Fam, wishing you more blessed years together."

eposi.e:

"So money no dey change person ehh? Na person dey let money control ei. I love the way you carry your wife Sir you inspire alot of young men outside there."

ike_cubana:

Happy wedding anniversary and more of God's blessings in good health, more wealth, happiness, and protection today and always in Jesus name, amen. Congratulations, my beautiful people ❤️

