Leo Dasilva recently got married to the love of his life Maryam and it was a beautiful ceremony with family and friends in attendance

He organised a Bachelor's Eve for himself and his friends and ensured that the venue and date were secured for their activities

However, he was unable to attend for a reason beyond his control and blamed it on old age which got the reactions of many

Entrepreneur and former Big Brother Naija (BNaija) reality show housemate, Leo Dasilva, has shared the reason he missed his Bachelor's Eve party.

Recall that the 31-year-old recently got married to his wife, Maryam, and the occasion was quite memorable.

He revealed that he picked the time and venue for his Bachelor's Eve and had everything planned out.

Nevertheless, he was unable to show up because he was overtaken by sleep. His friends tried to wake him up but they couldn't and they left him to party alone.

According to the former reality star, his reason for sleeping could be as a result of old age. His post got several reactions from netizens.

Some fans of Leo Dasilva have commented on his post on X. See some of their reactions below:

@The__Andre_:

"But if na Arsenal watch party you go dey up 2 days straight."

@femibadguy:

"Make you still dey thank God, na sleep you sleep. For some people bachelor eve, na EFCC dey go burst them for the location."

@StanleyAjama:

"They didn't see cold water to pour on you. Your friends are really scared of you. If I was among them, you are getting soaked."

@SirLeoBDasilva:

"I didn’t sleep for 3 days to be fair. They just care about my health over anything."

@Alphazee10:

"Na lie, na this story you give your wife or girlfriend wey make you no pick call."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"Maybe God had a reason. It could have been anything."

