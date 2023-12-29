Obi Cubana has stated that his wife is his first and last girlfriend in a video seen online

He was having a get-together with some friends when he introduced her to Tunde Ednut who came to visit

Obi Cubana said that most people call her his wife but he prefers to address her as his girlfriend

Nightlife businessman, Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana has made a statement that can make singles go grey with envy.

The billionaire businessman introduced his wife, Lush Eby, as his girlfriend in the presence of some of his friends.

Obi Cubana calls wife his first and last girlfriend as he introduces her to Tunde Ednut. Photo credit @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana was having a party with some of his friends and he decided to introduce his wife to Tunde Ednut. According to him, his wife is his first and last girlfriend as he has no time for any other woman.

Obi Cubana says men prefer their girlfriends to their wives

In the video, Obi Cubana stated that men prefer their girlfriends to their wives which is why he also prefers to call his wife his girlfriend.

He told those in attendance that they knew Lush Eby as his wife but he sees her as his girlfriend.

The couple shared a kiss in the presence of their friends as they all chorused that he may kiss the bride.

This is not the first time that Obi Cubana would be gushing over his beautiful wife. He gave her 300 roses on Valentine Day to express his love for her.

He also granted her wish and staged a lavish renewal of vow to her during their wedding anniversary this year.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Obi Cubana and his wife

Netizens have reacted to the video shared by Ednut where Obi Cubana called his wife his girlfriend. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwakemi._o':

"Obi cubana should be a role model for all men. D way he loves his wife is so adorable. Every woman wants to be loved and flaunts dis way . Bless."

@officialjaymore:

"This is so beautiful to watch, i watched like 5 times but am not ready to marry sha."

@dianaokhiria:

"I have always love Obi Cubana because of how he treats his wife.. young men should learn from him."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"Love how Obi flaunts his wife often. He say na “I lur you”, Charles don carry em phenomenal virus reach everywhere."

@the_blessong:

"God give me a faithful man like Obi Cubana."

@instigator_ph:

"My boss. @obi_cubana."

@iizzyyprince:

"The word too long! Looks like metro too much."

@vickyranky06:

"We should do dis again cox nor be ur money dem spend organize things."

@nigeriacomedys:

"Tunde Ednut brings smiles to the people of Africa,the mazi of Africa."

Source: Legit.ng