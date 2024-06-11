Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred a sensation online as he gave some adorable words recently

The upcoming preacher and his second wife, Judy Austin, were basking in the confront of their home when he thought to advise women

Sharing a heartwarming video from their personal time, he listed detailed activities women should do to spice up their matrimonial homes

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie shared some words of wisdom to women on how to nurture and take care of their husbands.

The upcoming preacher claimed that his gender goes through multiple hurdles daily and needs the fervent prayers of their wives.

Yul Edochie spoke to women on ways to handle their husbands. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul shared a video of Judy Austin praising and showering heavenly blessings on him in the comfort of their home to convey his message.

He further instructed women to cover their men spiritually and physically and emphasised that they should not allow for anyone to occupy their space.

"Women, KWECHILI. Pray for your man daily. Men go through lots of challenges daily. Many unspoken. Cover your man spiritually, ruggedly, always. No gree for anybody. Thank you Ijelem @judyaustin1. God bless you."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie and Judy spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

meggi_baby55:

"I don't understand igbo, but I love the declaration she's declarating on her husband."

ahyoo_pam:

"Ancestors all the time?? Are you for light or darkness? Pst. Yul."

quee_nsabin:

"She has been praying for 3years now, yet you are going down daily. Please 2 of you should drink coconut water so that you can have sense to come out of hotel room and explot the world like Queen May."

onyekaogwezi:

"Ijele I nor understand your blouse , your tailor Dey try."

ibhak_:

"When we all finally choose to mind our buisness… we would be focus on achieving."

marley_kween:

"Instead of you to calm down and Snatch better Man you don go use Wuruwuru snatch N@nsense see now he don turn you to Hype Woman."

gifted_okon:

"To be a second wife in this country is not easy! Can Judy sing the new National anthem like this?"

siimple_jaye:

"Love that is sweet don't need social media validation here and then...But since ur marriage was on social media blc everybody even ur family found out about u guys on social media!!!!.U guys always want to prove a point, this is all fake oga show us reality that is what we need..Fake happiness try restttttftt."

official_og_chidon:

"Low key this Man dey miss his First wife forget all this Isi mmiri ji ofor of a thing."

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

Yul Edochie urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

