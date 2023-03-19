Obi Cubana has taken to social media on Mother's Day with a post appreciating his wife, Lush Eby, in his life

The billionaire businessman shared photos of his beautiful wife as he gushed over her beauty

Obi Cubana also shared photos of his family as they headed to church, with his wife stealing the show

To celebrate Mother's Day today, March 19, Obi Cubana shared a photo of his beautiful wife and praised her on social media.

The socialite gushed over the beautiful mother of his sons as he expressed gratitude for all she has been to him.

Obi Cubana celebrates Mother's Day Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana also showed love to mothers around the world as he prayed that God would reward their efforts.

The billionaire businessman also showed off the rest of his family as they headed to church.

He wrote:

"Celebrating you today Omalicha nwunye m! Happy Mothers' Sunday to you and all the amazing mothers world over! God bless and reward you for all you do, amen We love you @lush_eby ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Obi Cubana's wife

king_oracool:

"Happy Mother's day!!"

topeaiyesimipopoola:

"Happy Mothering Day to you Dearest Sister. We will never labour in vain. Our seeds are Blessed our homes are blessed. Cause God made us Mothers to nurture and prosper."

priestchapo50L:

"Remain Blessed and prosper more than your expectations ❤️❤️"

queen_wendy_p:

"Happy Mother’s Day ❤️"

dike9138:

"Happy mother's day to u sweetie smoothie obi cubana."

jenny_20223:

"Happy mother's day to her and us all."

akirieyam:

"Baba Cubana It's a beautiful thing to have such a wonderful family all looking gud."

jerryluck_:

"Happy mother’s Sunday mummy ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng