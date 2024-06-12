Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, buzzed the inert as she shared her openly declared her love for the singer's wife Bewaji

The Indigenous actress made a post addressing her imperfections as she advised netizens on ways to accommodate one another

Zazu's first wife, Bewaji, reacted to the post, which led Ashabi to open up about what she felt towards her

Portable's baby mama Omobolarinde Akinyanju, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, has declared her admiration for the singer's wife Bewaji.

Ashabi Simple made a sensational post recently about her flaws. In a TikTok video, she addressed the importance of imperfection to her followers.

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple hails Bewaji. Credit: @portablebaby, @mohsimple

Source: Instagram

The actress, who is currently pregnant with the musician's child, encouraged her fans to tolerate and manage one another.

"Another day to remind you all that no one is perfect; we just have to tolerate & manage each other, drink your water in peace if you can't afford juice and mind your business."

Ashabi Simple praises Portable's wife Bewaji

Portable's wife, Bewaji, commented on the video and noted that the statement above was one of the reasons she was managing the Yoruba actress.

"That's why I dey manage you like that," she wrote.

Ashabi Simple replied and declared her love and respect for the singer's wife. She also appreciated God for making her the feminine head of the Zazu family.

She wrote:

"U gat too ooo. Our woman, nah God make you the head. You no go fall maami.”

See the conversation below:

Portable's baby mama hails singer's wife. Credit: @mohsimple

Source: Instagram

Watch Ashabi's post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple showed off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The expectant mother, who graduated in 2023, marked her birthday on Wednesday, January 11, and Portable was the first person to wish her well. She said she was not her husband's favourite, but he still showed up for her.

Ashabi displayed the luxury items her husband gave her, including sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and others.

Zazu rubbishes Kemi Olunloyo's warning on America

Singer Portable has replied to Kemi Olunloyo in a video after the singer was seen flaunting dollars on social media.

Olunloyo had made a video asking him to be careful about flaunting money in America; she noted that some people were killed because of such action.

Making a video about his response, Portable explained the kind of visa he was given and what he was doing in America.

Source: Legit.ng