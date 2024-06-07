Veekee James proved that beyond being a talented fashion designer, she also has a thing for cooking

She showed off her cooking skills in the kitchen as she wore a simple singlet while she recorded herself

The protein and ingredients she used to prepare the okra soup were quite expensive and some people hailed her for it

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, loves good food and decided that she was going to prepare a delicious okra seafood.

Veekee James rocks her classy designs and looks fabulous in it. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In a video on her Instagram page, she cut her okra in bits after she ground her pepper and onions.

After she was done, she put the neatly washed sea animals - catfish, snail, crab, and prawns - inside the pot and added pepper and onions.

She included her okra, oil, and vegetables, and seasoned her food till it was ready to eat. The amount of onions she added was quite obvious and her fans noticed.

The beautiful celebrity stylist turned her semovita carefully and served her soup on a plate. She asked her fans to share how they make their seafood okra soup. The responses she got online made her fans tackle themselves.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Veekee's soup

Several fans of the fashion designer have commented on her food video. See some of the reactions below:

@moromoluwatiketike:

"The sea is empty."

@da_bold_lady:

"Number 1, onion is too much cos it does not make the okro to be slimy. Secondly, do not allow fish to over cooked in that pot before putting it in the soup."

@enioluwaofficial:

"In this Economy? EFCC. POLICE. NDLEA. NAFDAC. CIVIL DÉFENSE. ARMY. AIR FORCE! A Threat to National Security. Ah!"

@ugochi_obodo:

"As you have started with joy in your union, it shall continue to flourish with joy."

@emmaohmagod:

"I'm sure we can find Pharaoh and the Egyptians in this Okro cos na the whole sea finish inside. Abeg send your address abeg."

@mzzzpeacey:

"N69k.go down for this soup so'."

Source: Legit.ng