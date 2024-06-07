A lady got the attention of netizens after she shared what it cost her to rock an asoebi outfit and turn up for a wedding

The beautiful lady noted that she got the asoebi fabric for free and had to sew the design she wore for N450k

She also paid N70k for her makeup because she did home service, and the other items she paid for ensured she looked glamorous for the occasion

A lady was a cynosure of eyes as she spent a huge amount of money to look beautiful for a wedding and narrated how she spent N1.25m.

A lady reveals how much she spent to look good for a wedding. Image credit: @winifredache

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that the asoebi fabric was given to her for free and she made a classy gown that did not have excessive designs.

When she (@winifredache on Instagram) met with her tailor to sew her outfit, she was charged N450k. To look more glamorous, she made her stylish hairstyle for N40k, and her nails were worth N50k while she paid N15k to tie her 'gele'.

The lady who shared the video herself and posted it on @asoebispecial noted that she requested home service when she wanted to do her makeup and she paid the artist N70k. She lodged in a luxurious hotel for N600k.

She looked adorable in her purple dress which displayed her curves and radiated her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the lady's N1.3m glam look. See some of the comments below:

@mzshey__:

"The price of the outfit includes both the material and the workmanship abi? That’s fair enough."

@lauly_fabulous:

"All I can say is that her outfit is modest and beautiful."

@pukiddies:

"1.3m for this economy. For this app, una too dey lie."

@annickys_empire:

"If the money dey and I know say people around me don chop."

@pweetysiri:

"The couples better not think of divorce sha."

@iammimadaniel:

"I better go home with a young unmarried Otunba."

