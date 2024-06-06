“I’ll Wait for Promo”: Bloody Civilian Shares Rate Card As Video Vixen After Fireboy Featured Her
- Bloody Civilian has listed her new rate after she appeared in Fireboy DML's video which many of her fans have applauded
- In her post, she shared pictures taken with Fireboy DML, and she also showcased her new rate with had no cash attached to it
- She grouped her rate to five places which included dancing, smiling, touching, crying, and speaking roles
Nigerian singer Emoseh Khamofu, professionally known as Blood Civilian, has generated a debate after she listed her new rate before appearing as a video vixen.
The 'Head Start' crooner was applauded for her electrifying display in a video made by a singer, who was called out by his friend.
Taking to social media, she shared the list into five places which includes, dancing, smiling, speaking role, touching, crying.
Bloody Civilian rejects money
In her list, Bloody Civilian didn't include any cash price but listed food items such as pepper soup, fresh cow milk from a calf between age two to four years.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
For anyone to touch her during the video shoot, the artiste, who got a shout-out from Wizkid noted that she will collect ten plates of asun rice, which was not negotiable.
Below is the list:
How fans reacted to the post
Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:
@falzthebahdguy:
"I get speaking role for you but na 8 bags i get, laaaast price."
@puffysmokes:
"Mad vid, I barely could recognized you bloody."
@bwyne_lee:
"First slide, that guy wearing orange just dea look…waiting to slide in."
@austin.de.bughemor:
"U killed it the dance at the beginning with fire."
@themajoraj:
"Dangbana rate card."
@eminii_diamond:
"One day one day."
@buaxbeauty:
"I’ll wait till you’re doing promo, soon hopefully."
majesty_lyn:
"Baby you killed it! normally normally normally."
@visualsbyoshebor:
"So you no dey even collect money... Na just food."
@_tizzy_shotz:
"So surprised to see you in the video
Kevin Hart vibes to Fireboys' song
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Hollywood star Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in style.
The couple invited close friends and family to a small party to celebrate their union.
An exciting video from the night captured the lovebirds singing and dancing happily to singer Fireboy DML's Peru track
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng