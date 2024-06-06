Bloody Civilian has listed her new rate after she appeared in Fireboy DML's video which many of her fans have applauded

In her post, she shared pictures taken with Fireboy DML, and she also showcased her new rate with had no cash attached to it

She grouped her rate to five places which included dancing, smiling, touching, crying, and speaking roles

Nigerian singer Emoseh Khamofu, professionally known as Blood Civilian, has generated a debate after she listed her new rate before appearing as a video vixen.

The 'Head Start' crooner was applauded for her electrifying display in a video made by a singer, who was called out by his friend.

Taking to social media, she shared the list into five places which includes, dancing, smiling, speaking role, touching, crying.

Blood Civilian lists rate as video vixen. Photo credit @blood_civ

Source: Instagram

Bloody Civilian rejects money

In her list, Bloody Civilian didn't include any cash price but listed food items such as pepper soup, fresh cow milk from a calf between age two to four years.

For anyone to touch her during the video shoot, the artiste, who got a shout-out from Wizkid noted that she will collect ten plates of asun rice, which was not negotiable.

Below is the list:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@falzthebahdguy:

"I get speaking role for you but na 8 bags i get, laaaast price."

@puffysmokes:

"Mad vid, I barely could recognized you bloody."

@bwyne_lee:

"First slide, that guy wearing orange just dea look…waiting to slide in."

@austin.de.bughemor:

"U killed it the dance at the beginning with fire."

@themajoraj:

"Dangbana rate card."

@eminii_diamond:

"One day one day."

@buaxbeauty:

"I’ll wait till you’re doing promo, soon hopefully."

majesty_lyn:

"Baby you killed it! normally normally normally."

@visualsbyoshebor:

"So you no dey even collect money... Na just food."

@_tizzy_shotz:

"So surprised to see you in the video

Kevin Hart vibes to Fireboys' song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Hollywood star Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in style.

The couple invited close friends and family to a small party to celebrate their union.

An exciting video from the night captured the lovebirds singing and dancing happily to singer Fireboy DML's Peru track

Source: Legit.ng