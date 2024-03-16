Fashion designer Veekee James looked beautiful as she dressed in a corset dress that snatched her curves

In a video, she showed the process she took to dress up and some people made some corrections on her attire

The celebrity stylist, who is known for portraying Godliness, was told that her attire did not depict what she stands for

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, looked glamorous as she adorned a lovely transparent top and a black fancy skirt.

Many react as Veekee James adorns curvy attire. Image credit: @veekee_james/Instagram

She displayed the process she took to get dressed including how she adorned her jewellry and sprayed perfume on her body. Her hairstyle showed beauty and class as she rocked it to complement her attire.

The celebrity stylist recently got married to her husband Femi Atere in a star-studded wedding. Often, she speaks about her love for Jesus and also encourages others to follow the path of Christ.

Hence, some netizens asked her to always maintain modesty in all her attire. They also tried to correct her in the way she dressed, but she seemed not to care.

Check out Veekee James' outfit in the video below:

Reactions trail Veekee's attire

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of Veekee James' outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@charmahasj:

"Ignorance is dreadful. "SAUVAG E ELIXIR Dior" is a male's fragrant."

@yeyiraey21:

"So jewelry should be worn last so you don’t get to spray your perfume on them. Gorgeous btw."

@jbellamakeovas:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t like the inner corset?"

me_norahh:

"Lord Jesus did not say we should be showing bress o."

@merc.y5023:

"The sunshade doesn’t work."

@aries_signature14:

"Please what happened to Zion worship?"

@laurettaegboh:

"Giving everything it's supposed to give, but I would have preferred the inner bob-cup to be a bit below. The cup is over-cupped. I don't know how to explain it."

@fadekemi_xo_xo:

"It’s giving luxury, but wait, is that the shoe you want to use to press our neck?"

@imkimmyj:

"Modesty. Luxury for sure."

@itswandoo:

"Ok, the number of times I watched this is unhealthy."

@jenni_frank:

"You are so beautiful."

@lucy_samson50:

"What’s indecent about her dressing ehh Chineke’s right-hand children."

@gabrielladennis:

"@veekee_james. I noticed the corset cup was even doubled just to portray decency. You look gorgeous."

