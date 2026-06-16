Wigwe University has published the school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session on its official website

The institution also displayed the full tuition fees for candidates and scholarships available for UTME candidates

A breakdown of the school fees and scholarships has been provided in this article by Legit.ng

Wigwe University, a private institution located in Rivers State, has published the school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Information made available by the university shows that candidates who scored specific marks in their JAMB exam may be entitled to scholarships, thereby paying reduced tuition fees.

Wigwe University announces fees, offers scholarships for UTME candidates. Photo Source: Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Wigwe University publishes 2026/2027 school fees

The school gave a breakdown of scholarships and what candidates with specific JAMB scores would pay as tuition fees at the institution.

At Wigwe University, there are 4 colleges or faculties, as many people know, and they include:

College of Arts

Management & Social Sciences

Science & Computing

Engineering

Wigwe University: School fees and scholarships breakdown

At Wigwe University, the following scholarships are also available:

VC’s Scholarship

Pro-Chancellor’s Scholarship

BOT Chairman’s Scholarship

Founder’s Scholarship

For the above-mentioned scholarships, candidates may be entitled depending on their UTME scores.

Wigwe University: College of Arts

There are certain requirements to secure admission to study any course under the College of Arts at the institution.

According to the school website, the full tuition fee for admission into any course or department under the College of Arts is ₦9,600,000.

However, the school offers scholarships to applicants with high JAMB scores.

For candidates who scored between 180 and 219 in JAMB, they would be required to pay ₦6,720,000, enjoying some discount.

For candidates who scored between 220 and 249 in JAMB, a total of ₦5,760,000 is expected to be paid as school fees.

Those who scored 250–299 in JAMB would pay ₦4,800,000 as school fees, and lastly, candidates who scored 300 and above in JAMB would only have to pay ₦3,840,000.

Wigwe University publishes 2026/2027 tuition fees and scholarship details. Photo Source: Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Wigwe University: College of Engineering

For the College of Engineering at Wigwe University, the full tuition fee for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦11,998,800.

However, below is a breakdown of what UTME candidates may be required to pay based on their JAMB score:

180 to 219 in JAMB: ₦8,399,160

220 to 249 in JAMB: ₦5,760,000

250 to 299 in JAMB: ₦5,999,400

300 and above in JAMB: ₦4,799,520

Wigwe University: Management & Social Sciences

Under the Management and Social Sciences College at Wigwe University, applicants who wish to study any course in this faculty are expected to pay ₦11,998,800 as tuition fees.

However, some UTME candidates may be entitled to scholarships based on their UTME scores.

The breakdown of scholarships (fee discounts) is as follows:

180 to 219 in JAMB: ₦8,399,160

220 to 249 in JAMB: ₦5,760,000

250 to 299 in JAMB: ₦5,999,400

300 and above in JAMB: ₦4,799,520

Wigwe University: Science & Computing

This is the next faculty at Wigwe University. The full tuition fee for this college is ₦11,998,800.

Just like the other faculties above, Wigwe University offers scholarship discounts based on UTME scores.

Below is what candidates may pay as school fees:

180 to 219 in JAMB: ₦8,399,160

220 to 249 in JAMB: ₦5,760,000

250 to 299 in JAMB: ₦5,999,400

300 and above in JAMB: ₦4,799,520

The full information can be accessed on the school website via this link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University has released its approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, sparking mixed reactions online.

The university said the fees cover tuition, accommodation, and other services such as medical care, security, electricity, and learning facilities. Many Nigerians criticised the fees, describing them as expensive and difficult for average families to afford.

However, a Nigerian man defended the university, comparing its fees with those of other private universities and saying the criticism was unfair.

Covenant University 2026 school fees released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Covenant University has released its school fees for the 2026 academic session. The school said the fees are to show students and parents how much each course will cost.

The fees are different for each course. Some courses cost more than others. Engineering courses are the most expensive, while courses like English and Political Science cost less. The university said the difference in fees is because of the cost of teaching materials and facilities needed for each course.

Source: Legit.ng