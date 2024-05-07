Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, attended her mother's church for her wedding Thanksgiving on Sunday, May 5

The celebrity stylist went with her husband to The Apostolic Church and she dressed modestly for the occasion

Unlike the stylish Veekee that most people were used to, her outfits were luxurious but the combination was perfect for the church denomination

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband Femi Atere, dressed up in their classy outfits as they attended her mother's The Apostolic Church for their wedding thanksgiving.

The church is known for its simple and modest outfits and Veekee portrayed that in her looks..

Veekee James and Femi Atere look gorgeous in their attire.

Source: Instagram

Though she was rocking designer wear, she ensured that it covered all the sensitive parts of her body, including her curves.

She wore a long black skirt and jacket with a belt which she blended with her black headwrap and handbag. Her husband wore a white button shirt and back trousers which looked cool on him.

As they entered the church premises, Femi described Veekee as Sister Mary because of her outfits and the both of them laughed.

At the church, Veekee thanked everyone who supported her during her wedding and acknowledged that she saw the gifts they gave her.

Watch the video of Veekee and her husband's outfits below:

Fans react to Veekees outfit

Several fans of the celebrity stylist have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@deborah_omotola:

"I don't even have issues with the dress, it's the cap I don't understand. Why didn't you use a fascinator instead."

@shallom_matthew:

"Na heavenly candidate dressing gan gan be this."

@typical_trice:

"No one is talking about the way her walking style changed too. It automatically blended with her sister Mary’s outfit. I love it."

@joyadakuene:

"So, you were once The Apostolic Church member? Wow, I love this because I was also once an Apostolic member."

@humeh94:

"You dressed based on the occasion and location. Wisdom is profitable to direct."

@alabofa_ot:

"Men and women don’t even sit together."

@theladyunusual:

"The Apostolic Church. My eyes saw shege as a pastor’s daughter."

@saviourbasseyphotography:

"The woman on the green with the chaotic spirit-filled "gele" must be the children’s Sunday school teacher. They always lead by example."

