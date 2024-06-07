Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku is letting his fans know that the privileged also have high moral standards

The businessman shared a post about how he manages his son, who complains of getting abandoned in the economy while flying

He noted that he always assures them that they do not have enough money, adding that a jobless 10-year-old should not be complaining

Iroko TV boss Jason is notable for sharing his hot takes on trending topics and giving helpful advice to the public.

His most recent tweet about his family and their flying experiences has many fans commenting.

His tweet bordered on how many times his kids mostly fly economy. Although they complain about being abandoned, he tries to convince them they cannot afford the luxury of putting them all in first or business class.

"10-year-old jobless boy should not complain" - Jason

According to Jason, his son, who is only ten years old, should not have to complain about flying economy class, seeing as he is jobless. Perhaps he will understand better when he grows older and can afford such a lifestyle.

In his words:

"95% of the time my clan fly economy, on occasions they complain why we abandon them we always reassure them that there isn't enough money, that when they grow & earn they too can help support the difference. Obi (10) is Jobless & should not have too much to complain about."

Read Jason's tweet here:

Reactions trail Jason Njoku's post

Social media users are reacting to Jason Njoku's post about his kids. See some here"

@chipsys_oven:

"If I can afford it, I’ll sit with my kids in business class.When they start working then they sit where they can afford, so if I help upgrade they appreciate the effort. I want my kids to enjoy every experience with me. If I can’t afford it that’s different, we all fly economy."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"You people just yourselves up for unnecessary drags. Teach your lesson in private and stop exposing your children to unsolicited advice and evil eye online."

@swtonyinwa:

"Let every parent train/ bring up their kids anyway they want. It’s not in anyone’s place to tell a parent how to treat/train their children."

@xqwisite:

"He’s even sitting at the front row with extra leg room space. Economy Pro Max."

@slimarthur_:

"Dem de even fly you for plane chaii."

@zayxon_tech:

"If there isn't enough money wouldn't it make sense for all of you to fly economy?"

@chefdrews_:

"Even me, I’m learning from this lesson, thank you sir."

@diane9ceg:

"Mum and Dad just want to enjoy each other's company in peace,cos kids can disturb them."

