Nigerian businessman Jason Njoku has dropped relationship advice for men who are yet to marry

According to Jason, it is best for a man to marry a rich woman or be ready to invest aggressively in one

Jason revealed that men would only be able to know how good life is when they have a wife who can support their lifestyle

Popular businessman Jason Njoku has shared a relationship tip with single men in regard to marriage and the kind of woman to marry.

Jason, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, said it was advisable for a man to marry a rich woman or one he can invest in.

Jason Njoku shares how his wife has supported him financially. Credit: @jasonnjoku

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian businessman who is married to actress Mary Njoku recounted how he invested in his wife and how she has repeatedly come to his rescue when he was down financially.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Marry rich woman o. If you can't marry then invest aggressively in one. I was @MrsMaryNjoku first 'investor' That's my greatest life hack. You know how great things are when your wife can support the entire lifestyle. Mortgage, school fees & softest of lives. It's the way.

"Hates that I tell her she is my pension. That if everything I have goes to zero. I just have to be a good husband to maintain the lifestyle I'm accustomed to. . Real talk. Few years back I over extended into several startups. They swallowed all my money & started eating hers.

"She wasn't happy. She used to cry as I asked her to clear her accounts. But she supported us. My #1 investor @MrsMaryNjoku earnings covered everything. All she asked is that I don't lose the money. Motivation x100. As long as things are fine at home. Nothing shakes."

Jason Njoku shares why he can't stay away from his family

Meanwhile, Jason Njoku in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed why he doesn't spend 10 days at a stretch away from his family.

Njoku noted that when one of his sons was just a year and a half old, he used to call him mummy instead of daddy.

According to him, it happened because the boy didn't recognize him.

Source: Legit.ng