Popular Nigerian actress Mary Remmy Njoku is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary today, August 18

The mum of three took to her page with a post gushing over her amazing husband, Jason and their journey so far

In another post, Mary shared a video where she taunted her two daughters with the bouquet of flowers and chocolate her husband sent

Nollywood actress Remmy Njoku put up a heartwarming post to mark 11 years of being married to her filmmaker husband Jason.

The movie star shared a beautiful photo from their 10th anniversary destination vow renewal and in her caption, expressed how amazing the journey has been for her.

Mary also gushed over the father of her three kids.

She wrote:

"11yrs of experiencing each other’s madness and goodness! Though the journey has been bumpy, its still the best ride I have ever been on. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Happy wedding anniversary my love @jasonnjoku."

In another post, the actress showed off the beautiful bouquet of flowers and chocolates she got from her husband.

She used the gift to taunt her two daughter whom she referred to as her rivals in the marriage.

The actress also told them to tell their husbands to buy them flowers when they get married.

Netizens react to Mary Njoku's posts

Fans and colleagues of the actress celebrated with her and sent in beautiful messages. They also noted how she got her girls green with envy.

shimanny11:

"Now they’ll snatcch your husband until next anniversary . Congratulations M."

delish_bakerygh:

"They are somehow the the small madams . some of your man decisions is influenced them if you don’t know "

ucheogbodo:

"It keeps getting Stronger! Unshakable Duo! God will continue to lead you two and remind you why you started this journey in the first place. My best Couple ❤️❤️❤️"

rechaelokonkwo:

"Happy anniversary to you and yours sis."

k8henshaw:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you both.. more years spent together in peace and love."

maronyworld:

"Husband wey Dey pamper . please let the girls breeeeeef."

abbeymagdalene:

"Not only the chocolates. One said there's lemon juice"

ogenze18:

"How sweet! You made those girls green with envy you know?!Mummy why now?"

How did a lawyer disrespect Mary Njoku?

Actress, Mary Remmy Njoku wrote a letter to her fellow women after a not so good encounter she had with a female legal practitioner.

The actress made it known that women are doing big things as the lawyer downgraded her when she offered to stand as a guarantor for a family member.

Mary said she spent over 45 minutes trying to convince the lawyer that she can afford the rent but she didn't believe her and thought she was an actress whose career refused to blow.

