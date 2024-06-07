Street singer Portable aka Zazu, has been enjoying his tour of America for the last couple of days

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus surfaced on Instagram this morning and complained so much about how people carry guns around freely in the country

Zazu shared that people who have been coming to visit him all have guns in their pockets without getting provoked

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, is living the time of his life in America. A few days ago, he shared with his fans that he was traveling out of the country on a first-class ticket.

He also noted that he was going via a reputable airline. His post caused his fans to congratulate him on his latest music achievement as he embarked on his American tour.

Also, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Grammy award nominee and label boss Davido gave Portable a special treat. The singer later gifted him a brand new shoe.

"My fans, they use guns here" - Portable

However, a recent development saw the Zeh nation boss cry out on his social media page via Instagram about how people carry guns freely in America.

The singer noted that those who visited him had all carried guns. According to him, with just a hug, one can feel the guns in their pockets.

Nonetheless, he told his fans to stay calm and that he had no fear for them.

Watch Portable's video here:

Netizens react to Portable's rant

Legit.ng put together some reactions below:

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi:

"So You dey fear gun but you like to dey disgrace you wives, better behavior yourself no tink say na Sango you dey."

@abbeyshow1:

"Ija wa ija si always guiding ni."

@otp_exclusive:

"Waka jeje oo."

@adewoleamb:

"Shey u dey shout say you get mind ni, come to Texas, you go see Gs like pure water. We Dey wait for you."

@stay_paid876:

"lol na whetting this weyre like be that I mean that portable."

@bukenzoooo"

"This he mouth sha. Sha no hug too much."

