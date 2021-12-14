Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku and his wife Mary Remmy have got people talking on social media over a video he shared

The celebrity couple were spotted riding in a private jet and Jason was heard talking about the wonderful experience

Jason then shared the conversation he had with the Nollywood star about buying a jet but she was not impressed with the size

Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku recently boarded a private jet after 10 years of praying and planning.

The businessman shared a video showing himself and his wife, actress Mary Remmy in the aircraft.

For Jason, the aircraft makes sense as he pans the camera outside to show the beautiful sky. When he returned the camera inside, it showed Mary's face and Jason revealed she's not impressed.

Jason Njoku and his wife Mary board a private jet for the first time. Photos:@jasonnjoku

According to him, his wife said the one he wants to buy is too small.

He then reminded her of her first car, noting that the most important thing is to start from somewhere and they would get bigger.

The father of three then prayed to God to answer his prayers as he is ready to work to fulfill the destiny God has for him.

Watch the video and read their conversation below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians gushed over the couple as many noted that they put in the work to achieve everything they have.

"Love them !!!they put in the work."

"We wey never even feel am or even see am for even 5 meter close . God that did it for you will do it for us."

"Life is stages.. God will surprise with a golf stream jet instead of phenom."

"Power couple I love his wife’s humility."

"Your dreams are valid."

"Some people will come now and say it’s not an achievement."

"I love them."

“Dreams in the mud” lovely couple."

"I love these two."

"Correct people."

I am not your role model

Mary Remmy Njoku told people who think she does not conform to their standards to leave her alone.

The actress advised people who have a problem with how she appears physically to stay away from her and keep their opinions to themselves.

According to her a lot of people dictate how she should look simply because she is a role model, and she has urged them to stop looking up to her.

