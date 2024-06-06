A woman has shared the stunning discoveries she made after visiting her building, which hasn't been completed

In a video, she discovered a Hausa family had moved into the place fully, but that was not all she saw

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people cautioned the Nigerian woman about what to do for her safety

A Nigerian woman has shared what she found in her uncompleted building in Lugbe, an area in Abuja.

She was shocked to find out that it had been taken off by a Hausa family that couldn't communicate in English.

She panned her camera to show the Husa family's properties around the house. She carried a newborn the family claimed was delivered in the uncompleted house.

The lady didn't seem offended by the new residents' action and offered them N2k before she left.

Another woman had moved into her uncompleted building like that.

People advise the woman

Tinuoye Temitope Johnson said:

"They came prepared! Dem even get mind mount bed frame with mattress for you to know they aren't leaving any time soon. If na me after I commot there na police dem go see to give them deadline of leaving the building because I don't have strength for spiritual battles."

Moran Cee Onyemaechi said:

"Be careful before you forget that you have a property like that. Take immediate action with prayer. Many have made owners never to remember their property again #IRestMyCase."

Queeneth Best said:

"This is a big risk. This people can kpai you there in order to take ownership of the house. You saw their properties there and you think they are playing with you. Better go there with police and pursue them for your own good."

Rico Yemi Agboola said:

"This is not funny as you took it , these people gives birth on yearly bases and marry plenty wifes ,before you know it they will bring in their entire family and friends to dominate your property and eventually cause damages and difficult to evacuate. It's better you do the right thing as early as possible before it's too late."

Abigail Edet said:

"My question is that why are they giving birth to children when they know that they are not capable of taking care of them? just look at it, nothing like house, and you are giving birth to a child, bringing them to this world to suffer, it's like government will stop hausa people from giving birth, e get why."

