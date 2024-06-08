A Nigerian wife has cried out for advice online after finding sharp tools under her newlywed husband's pillow

According to her, she noticed that he doesn't sleep without the tools and she has been so scared to ask him

Social media users who found her story worrisome stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A newlywed Nigerian lady's experience in her husband's house has sparked massive reactions on the internet.

She shared her ordeal on social media and sought advice from netizens on what to do to remedy the situation.

Wife says husband sleeps with machete, knife

In her complaint shared on the X app by @jameelahh, the woman said her husband sleeps with knife and machete under his pillow.

The new wife said she has noticed it for a while and her 'spirit' has been disturbing her to ask him about it.

Sadly, she has been so scared to start a conversation about the topic and she sought advice from netizens.

According to the newly married lady, she and her husband relocated from Abeokuta to Lagos after their wedding.

"Hello Abeni just got married recently. We relocated from Abeokuta to Lagos. I noticed my husband sleeps with machete and knife under his pillow. One spirit told me to ask him but I'm scared," she lamented.

Reactions as lady complains about husband's act

Nigerians rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

Foto nugget said:

"Funny but I sleep with cutlass under my bed too. Sometimes you just can’t let mistakes of the past happen again."

Duchess said:

"That spirit wey dey try lead you astray get mind o. In as much as you fear is valid, I think you Man has heard too much about Lagos & some Lagosians that he became paranoid and is trying so hard to play if safe. You can't blame Oga protector nao!"

Gbasaram said:

"That wasn’t his first time in Lagos. Once bitten, Cutlass shine. Abi how dem take talk am."

Bola Tito said:

"Trust me, it might be for security purpose. Incase rubbers or men of the underworld attack your house in the middle of the night. Ask since you’re curious but I’m sure it’s nothing to worry about."

Jason Vohris added:

"I remember back then in boarding school. Something happened one night to one of our mates and Omooo since that night until we all left that school everyone slept with either a cutlass or a stick under their beds/bunks."

