Adanma Luke, the Nollywood producer that the late Nigerian actor Junior Pope last worked for, has addressed the public

Recall that the deceased movie star died during a tragic marine accident while transporting to Adanma's movie location

The distressed filmmaker opened up on what led to her contract with Pope and how she would have a part of the tragedy

Adanma Luke, the Nollywood producer behind the movie set that took the lives of popular actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, and 4 other crew members, has finally spoken up.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she stated that, contrary to popular belief, she had provided life jackets for them. She added that the sad situation still feels like a dream, and she wished she remained in Lagos to shoot her movie.

Adanma Luke addresses Junior Pope's tragic demise.

She revealed that the order had left her traumatised, and disclosed that she was meant to be on the boat with them alongside her brother's two children.

The distressed filmmaker further revealed that this was her first time working with the deceased star despite the closeness they share.

Adanma, however, disclosed that Pope's wife, who was also her friend, encouraged her to work with her husband.

She said in part:

"This is my first time filming with JP. He is my friend, and the wife is my friend too. I talked with the wife sometime… then she said, 'Ada you be my friends why you no dey give my husband role?'"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Adanma Luke's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

doraventures1:

"All of you saying she scattered her hair, are you all OK, because I don't understand, did you all think everything is a joke or what? because you have data, did you think hair is her problem now, hmmm, Nigerians na waooo. Do you all think it is easy for her."

bubu__jay:

"She’d live with this burden for the rest of her life."

pr3.ttytj:

"Them don bring nollywood come give una….why she scatter her…so everyone will know she’s sad or depressed.Wetin be the name of this movie abeg bcoz she nor sabi act."

jandg_brand:

"I think people should stop blaming her. because we Nigeria's, we do enter the boat without life jackets i always do that too but this has teached everybody a big lesson that it's important to use a life jacket."

Guardians of Anam river request for 2 Cows

A recent update about the Anam River that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope emerged online.

In a trending video, the deceased’s colleague Obioha Ugo Chikezie, best known as Ugo Spunky, alleged that the guardians of Anam River are requesting two cows to appease their water gods.

According to Ugo Spunky, the water gods are angry, and nobody seems to know what triggered it.

Source: Legit.ng