Destiny Etiko is set to drop a new movie which would feature Harrysong's estranged wife, Alexer Peres

The Nollywood actress' unexpected inclusion of Alexer in her movie project has triggered mixed reactions

Recall that Harrysong mentioned Destiny Etiko's name during his online exchange with his ex

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko may have stirred up another drama between singer Harrysong and his estranged wife Alexer Peres with her soon-to-be-released movie.

On Tuesday, June 4, Destiny revealed plans to drop a new movie, which stars Harrysong's ex-wife as one of the cast.

Destiny Etiko welcomes Harrysong’s estranged wife on set. Credit: @harrysong @destinyetikoofficial

The Nollywood star in a video welcomed her friend to her set warmly.

Destiny captioned the video:

“On the set of DESTINY ETIKO PRODUCTION Meet my beautiful melanin @alexer_peres welcome on board my darling."

Watch video of Destiny Etiko welcoming Harrysong's estranged wife to her set:

Destiny's move may soon trigger reactions from Harrysong, who called out the actress during his online banter with his wife.

The singer had vowed to reveal the manipulative tactics allegedly used by his wife and Destiny.

Netizens react as Destiny Etiko welcomes Harrysong's ex on set

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

aify_dgreat:

"Awwwwww. Thank you destiny for this. This is women supporting women things... We ain't shaming anyone for not getting married, having babies, divorced or what not. We are here to support in our little corners. Let's burn up that movie with million views when it's released please. She has 3 daughters to cater for."

therealchiomanwosu:

"What a beautiful woman."

tatiana_landrous:

"I like this dewudewu Nwa she’s so real just like you."

dorkhairbeauty:

"Dear men, please hold your wives well, our women don wake up, support are choking back to back, you troll them away, we pick clean them to fly above you, make una the play."

simply_chinnybillionz:

"Time for Harry song to start ranting again."

choice_sasha:

"Please ooooo I pray this lady won't disappoint destiny tomorrow please ooooo..."

marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"Harry will soon set ring light."

nkechiyeremm:

"Ah brother Harrison cannot bear this one oo."

