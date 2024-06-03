Global site navigation

Isreal DMW’s Ex-wife, Sheila, and Her Bestie Purchase a New Home Months After Their Separation
Isreal DMW’s Ex-wife, Sheila, and Her Bestie Purchase a New Home Months After Their Separation

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Isreal DMW's estranged wife Sheila Courage made it to the news recently after she flaunted the new house 
  • The Young woman announced that she and her best friend Ginika owned the luxury apartment
  • Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the entertainment hype man came up with several allegations against the said Ginka during his marital crisis

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of singer Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has purchased a new house together with her friend.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer's aide called out Sheila for moving to Abuja with a lady named Ginika. He claimed the lady was a 'verified prostitute.' 

Isreal DMW's ex-wife buys new house, Isreal DMW
Isreal DMW's ex-wife bought new house with best friend. Credit: @sheila.courage, @isrealdmw
Source: Instagram

The recent report shows that Isreal's ex-wife and the Ginika got themselves a luxury apartment in a yet-to-be-identified city.

The friends held out the keys to their new home as they posed for the camera.

Taking to the caption, they wrote:

“Our New Home. #teamgilah #ginika #sheilacourage.”

See their post below:

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's ex-wife's update

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bae_wears_ibadan:

"Having a friend that you both achieve your goals is super, congratulations ma'am."

kachi4u:

"You also get a key when you have just rented a house…so abeg let’s be guided."

preciousonyemachi:

"Lol... Israel is typing . This girl is the weapon fashioned against Israel."

cherry25634:

"From the look of things I feel this girl is really making progress with life. I’m so happy for her."

oladapoola27:

"She’s desperately seeking attention because Isreal is balling in London at the moment with big big ballers."

iamjudenj:

"She sha wan pisss Israel off! This Lady really use Israel Cashout."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Isreal and Sheila's drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's best friend shared a post about Isreal and ex-wife Sheila's split.

In the post on his Instagram page, the businessman revealed the breakup was a painful pill to swallow after Sheila shared her side of the story.

To drive home his point, Chiefpriest shared a video he recorded from Isreal's wedding where he and his wife looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes and had their couple's dance.

