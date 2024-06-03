Nigerian actor Nosa Rex Okunzuwa went viral on the internet after he was spotted at a riverbank for a movie scene

Recall that Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) suspended Nollywood practitioners from shooting at such locations following the tragic death of Junior Pope and four crew members

In the trending clip that shook the internet, Nosa was in a heated argument with a movie producer over directions of what he should do in the river

Nigerian actor Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, aka Baba Rex, trended on social media on Sunday evening, June 2, after a video of him in a movie location went viral.

The comic content creator was spotted in a river scene amid other Nollywood practitioners and veteran actress Rita Edochie as they prepared for a supposed scene.

Actor Nosa Rex shook like a leaf after his director ordered him to dive into a river. Credit: @babarex0, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The director of the movie, yet to be identified, was heard in the viral clip telling Nosa to dive into a river and seek a treasure beneath it.

The actor seemed scared and agitated for a moment. The director, already enraged by the little delay, told Nosa the second time to immediately do what he was asked to do before the video stopped.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following Junior Pope's death, the AGN president said the Guild had indefinitely suspended films involving riverine areas and boat riding.

Recall that the departed actor and four colleagues reportedly drowned while returning from a shoot for Adanma Luke's film, Another Side of Life, after their boat capsized in the Anam River.

Watch the video below:

Nosa Rex stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"I thought AGN president said there should be no shoot near water for now?"

sofreshws:

"The director seem to know how to act it better. He should play the role."

oluchukwu_____:

"The ears God gave some Nigerians na for decoration."

director_richards:

"I just read someone's mind saying "una don start"."

trikytee:

"They have started again oo."

pascallville:

"Make una leave water alone una no go hear. I don't know why you directors won't learn how to use green screen and save these actors the stress of losing their lives."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had asked Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng