Nigerian singers Davido and his junior colleague Portable spurred excitement online following their recent encounter

The former DMW boss was spotted in an Instagram live call with the street pop when he promised to show him around America

Recall that the Zazu crooner recently travelled to the foreign country and has since made headlines with a series of his antics over there

Nigerian street pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, is having the time of his life during his recent trip to America.

A viral clip saw the Zazu hitmaker and his senior colleague Davido in a video call as they conversed lively.

Davido called Portable on live video to hang out with him in the US. Credit: @portablebaby, @davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable interacted with renowned Haitian rapper and singer Wyclef Jean during his current visit to the US. He also stated his intention to work with top pop stars, including Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

The footage of Davido and the controversial act warmed the hearts of many, as the Unavailable crooner promised to link up with his junior colleague in the foreign country so that they could have a good time.

Portable exploded in excitement upon hearing Davido's plans for him and alleged that people wanted him to fight with the twins' dad, who was his "helper".

Translating his words, he said:

"They pushed me to fight with Davido, but I didn't listen to them because I'm loyal to my helper. Once I see Davido, I'm blessed."

Davido and Portable's video sparks reactions

rosythrone:

"Over joy won finish Portable, body just dey sweet anyhow."

domingo_loso:

"Akoi Grace, akoi international, akoi biza biza. The boy get grace even with em Werey."

perry_nice_oo1:

"The song wey dem feature wizkid no dey top 50 Again oo so quick I guess no one is talking about it because it's not Davido."

amber1alex:

"Hahhhhhaaaaaaahahhahaaa.. if I see davido I'm blessed.. don't f!ghtr helper. Portable accent change once. Ameri-portable."

donwilly01_:

"The Cream de work ooooo Abi na the American Weather….. see PORTABLE FACE come Dey fresh."

feyisayobabatunde:

"See as Portable change accent sharp sharp, nah only portable understand d game; my future hubby."

@ElonChapo:

"Davido wan still use Portable get small shine."

@SeunAyo_:

"If Davido disappoints him. Make Davido dey expect premium dragging when Portable returns back to 9ja."

