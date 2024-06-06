Portable has sent a message to Jamaican female singer Shenseea while she was on a Live Session on Istagram

The singer, who is currently in American, was among the fans who join the session and commented about her

He asked her to link up with him, but he didn't get a response from the lady before the session ended

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has caused a stir with the kind of message he sent to a beautiful Jamaican female singer on Instagram.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had travelled abroad and announced his arrival by asking for Nicki Minaj's address.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the Zeh Nation boss joined the Instagram Live Session of Chelsea Linda Lee, better known as Shenseea, a famous singer in Jamaica. He sent her a message that they should link up.

Portable sends Shenseea a message on Instagram. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@shenseea

Source: Instagram

Going by his antecedent as a man, who has many women in his harem, his fans were quick to caution him.

Singer Shenseea also did not respond to the message of the music star, who is into real estate, while the session lasted.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the message Portable sent to the female singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ebuka_okereke:

"Omo werey."

@duhh_rachael:

"Na wa sha b calming down ohh."

@ifamoney25:

"No body bomb ig reach Portable."

@7116_henry:

"Omo lile, Alexa play first time in America."

@mccarthy88038:

"Akpi dey find u, dey there dey find link up."

@clownicvibez:

"Baba dey bomb no time."

@tunde_ibrahim:

"I love how this dude believes himself and he's not afraid to go for whatever he wants to. Those of you laughing at him, if y'all believe in yourselves the way portable believes himself, Your life should be better than most of your peers by now."

@manlike_besh:

"Una too they underestimate this portable but wait and see how bright he’s star shines."

@lekzy_kushe:

"Grace no dey beg to shine or ogo no dey beg to shine Abi how una dey talk am Portable."

@jaysu007:

"Portable don listen to this girl song with Wizkid."

Wyclef looks for Portable in America

Legit.ng had reported that American singer, Wyclef Jean, had made a call to Portable, who was in America.

Zazu leaked their voice chat on social media as the American singer praised him for his good work.

He promised to reach out to him as his team works on a new project. He also informed him to call if he needed anything over there.

Source: Legit.ng