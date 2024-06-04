Portable Zazu has finally arrived in the US after a brief stopover in the UK, as different clips of him in New York have emerged online

In one of the videos, an excited Portable was seen asking for US rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's home addresses

Portable Zazu also pulled up his dramatic display as he was seen shouting at the top of his voice on the streets of New York

Legit.ng can confirm that controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has arrived in New York, the United States, ahead of his tour.

The Zazu crooner left Nigeria on a first-class flight to the US and made sure to let his fans know.

Portable Zazu wants to meet Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Credit: @portablebaeby @nickiminaj

He had a brief stopover in the UK, where he linked up with Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage.

Portable Zazu requests Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne's addresses

In a live viral video, Portable shared how excited he was to be in the US for the first time, and he was heard requesting the home addresses of US rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

The Zazu crooner also created a scene on the streets as he was seen screaming in excitement at the top of his voice.

Portable is in the US for a music tour in seven states: Indianapolis, Dallas, Atlanta, DMV New York, Houston, and Chicago.

Watch the viral video of Portable Zazu in the US below:

Reactions as Portable lands in the US

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

lordnas_global:

"This guy will go far in life soon. I love him so much."

bhadboi_sammy1:

"Make him try go Oblock."

official_akaninyeneobot:

"No try this noise for Dubai I swear na 6mnths in San Jose."

jambiez:

"First time in America & Dr Zeh was disturbing Americans."

ologoz_gram:

"The scope way u use with skepta."

prince_ov_lagos_:

"This guy na cruise."

scopymafioso:

"Funnily music heads will reach out to him, he will connect more and even reach wider audience. This guy ways funny!"

Portable slams SaidaBoj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Portable Zazu lashed out at SaidaBoj over her controversial remark.

The Zeh Nation boss warned the influencer to stop misleading young ladies with her remarks.

He also made derogatory remarks about her lifestyle.

