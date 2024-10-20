Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko’s love life has sparked an online discussion

The young movie star had posted a screenshot of her chat with her billionaire husband, and netizens noticed what Ned told her about the bedroom

The exchange between Ned and Regina went viral and raised interesting reactions from netizens

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently warned her about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Just recently, the young movie star posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with her man as she asked for permission to go out with friends. However, Nigerians were drawn to another part of the chat where Ned shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned had sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it is not an Olympic game.

Fans react as Ned Nwoko talks to Regina Daniels about bedroom action. Photos: @regina.daniels

The part of the message that was visible reads:

“60 years and above, 2 - 3 minutes. Know ur limit and be ok with it. Forget harder harder, you’re not in an Olympic game.”

See the screenshot below:

Nigerians react to Ned warning Regina about bedroom activity

Ned Nwoko’s WhatsApp chat with Regina Daniels drew the attention of some netizens, and they had funny things to say about it. Read their comments below:

avoura.co:

“You go think say you dey come, meanwhile you don dey go. You're welcome😂.”

Crystalbekkes:

“Seeking validation from social media will only bring more disrespect to you and your spouse.”

wives_and_mothers:

“We don't need this information, dear. Enjoy your marriage in peace. Not everything is necessary for public consumption.”

thenative_ondogirl:

“You’re not an Olympic game Mrs Ned😂😂stop saying harder!!!😂make baba no cumm dey go heaven.”

Fashionkidsnigeria:

“We don't need the details dear.”

evajaymes_xo:

“It’s the harder harder message that’s making me laugh 😂.”

Sandra.ofili:

“But even if he’s a 2mins man, it’s justifiable. He’s not a young person na. So it’s not bad.”

ucfoundation.ng:

“Regina Forget Harder Harder it's not Olympics Nne 😂.”

lawria_signature:

“Regina if he go harder wic strength he wan use take nack the other wives?🤣”

ijay_elizabeth:

“You think Regina didn't scrutinise that screenshot before she posted it?😂 They know how to get y'all talking tbh.”

Sucre_cath:

“😂😂😂😂I saw it too. Regina wan keel grandpa.”

Regina Daniels holds photoshoot for birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had updated fans about her preparations for her birthday on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day.

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments.

