Dino Melaye has shared a funny video of him begging as a white lion cub approached him at a friend's house

The politician who sat on a chair could seen repeatedly pleading to his friend despite being assured that the animal was harmless

Dino Melaye's reaction in the video has left people laughing while others mocked the former senator

Popular Nigerian politician and former senator Dino Melaye, aka SMD, is trending on social media over a funny video of him pleading for safety as a white lion cub approached him at a friend’s house.

Melaye posted a video from his visit to a friend's house in Dubai on his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5.

Dino Melaye's reaction as lion cub approaches him trends. Credit: @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

A clip showed Melaye hesitating as a lion cub approached him despite being assured that the animal was harmless.

The politician could be seen pleading for his life as he begged for the cub to be taken away, stirring a hilarious atmosphere in the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a caption of the video, Melaye wrote; “Lion na lion, I beg."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Melaye's video

The politician's decision to keep a safe distance from the lion cub has stirred funny comments from Nigerians. Read the reactions below:

larmsey_marney:

"Baba Dey fear ni sha."

darkknigt0200:

"Composure .. 1000 Steeze …. 1000 Some people for run."

abu_umarfaruq225:

"Baba get property for naija, h8s safety is paramount to enjoy his cuisine life."

hypeman_kiss_:

"Lion dey fear lion I never see am before."

iamda.mi:

"He was just going to say "good morning i like to sit beside you."

markbajen82:

"Baba dey reason wetin go happen to all the cars wey dey inside him garage if the curb mistakenly do anyhow.."

barristeropa:

"baba you need to face this to know how to chase yaya who claims to be lion."

Melaye takes side in Wizkid and Davido's fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Melaye reacted to the viral exchange between Davido and Wizkid.

Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that Davido is the leader of the Nigerian music industry.

“Davido is undoubtedly the 001 in the Nigerian music industry and undoubtedly the most patronised globally," Melaye said.

Source: Legit.ng