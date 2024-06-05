American rapper Wyclef Jean has said he was ready to link up with Portable, who is also in America

The chat between the two was shared by Portable, in the audio, the rapper said he was in New York but planning to go to Atlanta

He said his team was cooking up some stuff which he promised to carry the singer along in, he asked him to call if he needs anything

American singer and rapper, Wyclef Jean, has shown massive love to street pop Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable.

Lgeit.ng had reported that Portable had landed in American and asked for some famous singers, including Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

In the audio chat between Wyclef and Zazu, which Portable shared, the American singer said he was in New York but going to Atlanta. He asked for Portable's whereabout as he told him that his team was working on some things.

He promised to carry the Zeh Nation boss along and get back to him.

Wyclef looks for Portable in America. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@wyclefjean

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wycle praises Portable

Singing the praises of the controversial singer, Wyclef, said he should keep up the good works.

He also told him to call him if he needs anything, as he would be readily available to assist him.

Recall that Portable and Wyclef have been friends for a while. The rapper heaped praises on Portable earlier this year as he promised to work with him.

Below is the leak audio:

Reactions trail the audio of Wyclef and Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@kingwale0147:

"Grace comes from God. Not man. Believe in destiny. What will be will be. @portablebaeby keep the grace not people."

@djbaddo:

"Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace @portablebaeby."

@henny_stunner:

"This guy keeps making us proud ."

@donald_2317:

"If you need anything in ATL let me know! !! Lo’batan, Zazu grace."

@meggax:

"Dem never see anything."

@shockerbeatz:

"Ogo."

@team_abel:

"Grace."

@mistergiran:

"Osunmo Wyclef Jean featuring. Keep flying bro. Your head dey there gidigba."

@iamjustified__:

"I don talk am this weray go ft Cardi B before he commot for that country."

@doropeggy:

"Soo Were can flow in a good way with good English like. Oun sumon Grammy for real o. Nah play Nah play. Okiki to the world . I’m really proud of @portablebaeby . More grace In Jesus name. Amen."

Portable fights promoter over Kenya show

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng