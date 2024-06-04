Timini Egbuson became another topic of discussion on social media after a private chat he had with a lady made its way online

The young Nigerian woman identified as Chadwick Juliette leaked a Whatsapp conversation she had with the Nollywood lover boy

However, before that, she shared a series of videos of how they met in a club before getting to exchange their numbers

A Nigerian woman, Chadwick Juliette, has raised a sensation after disclosing a WhatsApp conversation with popular actor Timini Egbuson.

She released a video of herself and the star at an unidentified premises perceived as a club; after they posed for a photo, they supposedly exchanged phone numbers.

Timini Egbuson trended online after a lady leaked their chat. Credit: @_timini

Source: Instagram

The lady then messaged him on WhatsApp with the snapshot they took to remind him of her identity, and the actor asked how she was doing.

Though the talk sounded casually lovely, the lady bragged about Timini being in her DM and admitted she was going crazy about it.

"Una celeb dey my DM..I go soon craze ohhhhh".

Meanwhile, the talented Nigerian actor made one of his online fans extremely happy during this year's Valentine's season. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified as Moyo or Soft Mo made advances at the Nollywood lover boy.

The lady contemplated how to spend Valentine's Day and tagged the actor, letting him know she would like to have him. In response, Timini stated that she couldn't have him but promised to get her gifts to make her day memorable.

Videos made the rounds online showing when the actor and his fan at a movie premiere as he presented a colourful bouquet of flowers to the young woman.

Timini Egbuson's chat spurs reactions

Netizens camped in the comments section to attack the young lady, pointing out she was in his DM rather than vice versa. The actor also reacted to the viral post, by repeating his statement in the leaked chat.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_timini:

"Ohhh baby girl what’s up? "

citybuilder_:

"This is why celebrities don’t give their personal numbers out."

tonia.gram_:

"It’s your desperation for me. You had to text him twice within the space of one hour to get a response. Na you dey him dm girl."

callme.nene_:

"You're the one in his Dm and not the other way round. You even had to send a random pics he didn't even remember he took ...Wetin go come do your steeze naw."

_uggy:

"He’s in your dm, Abi na you dey him dm?? una no even just get shame again."

jaystallion:

"Fair to say you’re chopping block when he wakes up to see this."

lasgidigirl:

"You are not making Sisterhood proud o sister hood is disappointed."

website_and_app_developer:

"Trying to give yourself validation? Low self esteem and immaturity. You're even the one in his DM. Lol."

cupidbeddings:

"It's the delulu for me."

king_aderichie:

"Zero steeze, make una still dey arrange small small composure."

gem_treatz:

"Zero steezevery classless girlmummy of Lagos won’t be proud of you."

Timini Egbuson speaks MTV Shuga series pay cheque

Timini opened up about his first payday in the movie industry during his humble beginnings.

In an interview, Timini revealed that he had earlier thought there was no money in the Nollywood sector and was advised to venture into another career.

But after his first payment on the popular MTV Shuga series, he couldn't believe the amount he got, which geared him to stick to his talent.

Source: Legit.ng