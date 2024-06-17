A young Nigerian man has transitioned from being a restaurant attendant to a promising runway model

The man, Gbolahan, made his modelling debut in Milan, Italy, appearing for luxury clothes maker, Fendi

Gbolahan was spotted in the restaurant by a talent hunter who saw potential in him and promptly picked him for trials

A young man has been transformed into a model, and he has travelled to Italy to model for Fendi.

Luck smiled at the man when a talent hunter spotted him where he was selling food at a Lagos restaurant.

The former restaurant attendant modelled for Fendi in Milan. Photo credit: TikTok/@teminails_de_salon.

In a TikTok post by @teminails_de_salon, it was revealed that the young man's name is Gbolanhan.

Temi said she had been visiting the restaurant where the man worked until one day, she took a chance on him and sent his name and video for a possible modelling gig.

She wrote:

"I was a very regular customer at the place restaurant Surulere, last year. I had visited the place countless times to get food and seen Gbolahan quite often as he attended to me a number of times until the day it clicked! I looked at him as he printed my bill over the desk, and I said to myself, how come I haven’t seen this? How did it take me so long to realize? Well, without hesitating, I took out my phone and made the first video on the slide. Sent it straight to my boss.

"He said interesting can we see more without his cap, and that was how we started. Today, Gbolahan, from behind the desk as a restaurant server boy in Lagos, Nigeria, made his first debut in Milan, for Fendi."

Reactions as young man becomes a model

@Olufunmilola said:

"Glory be to the Lord. Congratulations! Gbolahan, and all thanks."

@g_splendour said:

"Wait, the real fendi we all know? When God says is ur time no man can stop you."

