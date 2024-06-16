While an investigation into the case of missing Celine and Afiba is ongoing, a rare video reportedly of the ladies has emerged online

According to a woman who shared the clip, Celine and Afiba could be seen lying naked on Andrew's bed

Mixed reactions have trailed the emerging video as internet users demand justice to be done on the matter

More details shortly...

Celine and Afiba went to see Andrew in Abia. Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Watch the last video of the ladies in Andrew's house below:

Netizens react to the video

@rfk3348 said:

"This guy is in the game with Andrew. An adult friend can't be sending such messages and videos to someone who is not in the same circle of character. Get this guy apprehended."

@Zee_n1098 said:

"This guy mus be arrested, why would he be sent such videos if he is not in that nonsense with his so called evil friend.... Noooooo, guys he needs to be held accountable as well for not reporting immediately when his friend sent him such. He is as guilty as his friend, if he didn't know what his friend does he wouldn't have sent him. They are in it together."

@Chillingisbae said:

"Mr Ben you knew all these evil acts of Mr Andrew, you didn’t report him or cut off from him. What a SHAME! God will judge you evil doers!"

@Chizz667 said:

"How can this man be comfortable with a demon like this? Calling a predator a friend and he informs him of all his escapades, why? He was comfortable sending exhibits to you and you comfortably receives, he calls you to update you on everything, his whereabouts, actions and you never boycotted this friend hmm , I fear you mr Ben. You’re part of this whole evil, God forbid."

@ibbyiyama7030 said:

"Ben is COMPLICIT in this crime. Why didn't he inform UK police of the whereabouts of Andrew since Nigeria police can not be trusted. UK Police should arrest him immediately for questioning."

