Nigerian entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, widely known as D'banj has shocked his fans after he made a revelation in an interview

The Koko master sat in an interview with Beat FM and shared that he had the desire to be like Zazu

He said he loved how the Zeh Nation boss is free-spirited and does whatever he likes at his own time

One of Nigeria's prominent entertainers, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanji, professionally known as D'banj has expressed his wish to be like Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu.

This singer made this known during an interesting interview with Beat FM. He had no issue with how Portable conducts himself in public and wishes he could be like the singer.

Singer D'banj has shown interest in Portable and wishes he was like him. Credit: @iambangalee, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable does the way I used to - D'banj

Bangalee envies Portable's expression of his opinion through music and says that used to be him.

The entertainer further stated that back in the day, once he felt something at night, he talked about it in the morning.

He also touched on how social media has propelled the music business and has made the operating processes easier.

According to him, they used to be made to wait a couple of weeks before taking certain actions. The singer also referred to himself as a new cat.

Watch D'banj's interview here:

Nigerians react to D'banj's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@osazee64:

"Ex navy boi."

@chrisubosi:

"Absolute Legend. Mad Energy levels always. Congratulations on 20 years Bro."

@kanmidrewz:

"Entertainer tiwa."

@_deyinka:

"Osi, Mo gba milk eeee."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"Bad boy since 04. Much love always, Bangalee."

@ebuka_landers:

"Bangalee I will not lie to you. Abeg retire from music. Enter movie."

@ashiwajutobi:

"Saying there was no social media in his time is grossly false."

D’banj shares story of his reality show

D'banj has opened up about his first reality show, Koko Mansion, which occurred a few years ago.

He was a guest on Your View on Channels TV, where he spoke about his career and his plan to mark his 20th year on stage.

The singer said he made $1m from the show and praised Peruzzi for his talent as a good singer.

Source: Legit.ng