Verydarkman has stirred rumours about crossdresser Bobrisky being arrested in Seme border, Benin Republic

The social media critic called on Bobrisky and the Nigerian Immigration Service to address the rumours

The recent rumour about the crossdresser has stirred up reactions, with many dragging Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, is trending on social media over rumours of him being arrested while attempting to leave the country.

It started after Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared a video of a message he received about Bobrisky being arrested at the Seme border while attempting to travel to the Benin Republic.

VDM shares message he received about Bobrisky's rumoured arrest. Credit: bobrisky222/verydarkblackmna

VDM, in reaction, called on Bobrisky and the Nigerian Immigration Service to address the rumours.

The crossdresser's alleged arrest comes ahead of his impending appearance before the House of Representatives.

"Bobrisky has been Arrzt€d this morning at the seme border while trying to enter BENIN REPUBLIC to escape the current investigation by the house of reps,he is allegedly being held be the Nigeria immigration…MAKE WE WAIT FOR BOB TO DEBUNK💀 Cho Cho Cho," VDM wrote in caption.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's video

Read some of the comments below:

lordzeus101:

"Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am."

nurselighta_of_abuja:

"If you're happy about dis gather here ratel is king."

blackqueen_mimi:

"Why are u running senior man."

_hypeman_legend:

"Since this year Bob just dey learn in a hard way."

i_am____obas:

"This senior man Bob no just get mind to defeat our VDM."

lukbek_cap_fabric:

"It's very risky to be bob. Idris in bob is seriously in trouble if proper justice doesn't serve him."

favyyee:

"Bob wan implicate Idris totally."

lil_jay4428:

"Bob risky for just beg you as she leave prison say make you forgive him/her for everything were she don talk about you."

Portable calls out VDM, Don Jazzy

In other news, Portable aggressively pleaded for money after Don Jazzy gave a large sum to prominent VDM.

The Zazuu coroner claimed that the online critic merely opened the NGO account to fight for themselves, not Nigerians.

He revisited an interview in which Don Jazzy stated how he uses Portable to inspire his signees, encouraging them to boost their online profile like the singer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

