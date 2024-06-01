Social media influencer, Saida BOJ has resumed seeking attention after her controversial N20m talk

In a new post, she said that she was currently bigger than Davido and Wizkid put together, as fans of the two artistes reacted

Many of them took her to the gallows, while some blamed bloggers for paying attention to her post

Social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, professionally known as Saida BOJ, has returned to social media and seeking attention after having she enjoyed a week filled with controversy.

Legit.ng had reported that she lost all her social media pages and had to open another one where she slammed her enemies for coming for her.

In a recent post, she claimed to be currently bigger than Afrobeat singers, David Adeleke, aka, Davido and his counterpart, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Saida BOJ brags about her worth using Davido and Wizkid. Photo credit @davido/@thetalkative_saidaboj

This came after she got a lot of attention from Nigerians as a result of her controversial interview with Nedu on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

She disabled her comment section to avoid getting any response from her fans, but many went to other blogs to give her a befitting reply.

See the post here:

How fan reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the influencer. Here are some of the comments below:

@gaddaff_rf:

"Na persin wey Fit Nigerians be this."

@bigroks01:

"I fit vex go report you to samlarry o."

@nosearoundilefodc:

"She go begin Dey laugh as she talk ham finish."

@clemen_bayo:

"Ok, we hear you…… you done rest now abi."

@eniola___sarah:

"Where we suppose see Samlarry we no go see am. Mtcheeew."

@_____deco1972:

"Zion and Davido Twins big pass your entire Generation, Ashiere."

@greatedyk:

"Werey use “Currently” and “At the moment” for thesame sentence."

@thehopebenjamin:

"She just wants to trend you all should stop posting her."

@_gold.juice:

“I am currently “ “at the moment”

@unitsbyk.a.y:

"Mugu."

Saida BOJ drags Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian skit maker Dat Warri Girl was one of those who criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed Saida BOJ and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, Saida BOJ retaliated with a 2 minutes, 27 seconds video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to put her mouth in her business.

