Singer Portable hasd been made the godfather of Omotosho single mothers assocaition as he shared a video from the ceremony

In the clip, he was wearing the T-shirt of the group and he showed off his identification card in another post

The group members boasted of having children outside the country in places like Amercia and Dubai

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professioanlly known as Portable, has been made the godfather of Omotosho Single Mothers Association.

The singer announced the good news to his fans by sharing videos from the meeting he had with the members of his new assocation.

According to the singer, who recently ended his beef with Spyro, he was now the gofather of the "Born throway".

In one of the videos, he was weaing a T-short of the asscoation as he was surrounded by women of the group.

Portable becomes godfather of Omotosho Single Mothers Association. Photo credit @portablebeeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shares picture of his identification card

In another post, the singer, who is into real estate shared a picture of his identification card.

On it, it was written that he was also the international governor of he association as well as their god father.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@djspicey:

"Emi goodfather ... Baba awon born throway . Portable no go kee person."

@official_jydex:

"Finally nna Don pack wives come give Portable."

@hennabytara:

"Father of the children born throwey, that's right."

@elite_shoot__:

"Omolalomi."

@blackfinerr:

"Iyen otooo.'

@kaykay.scoring:

"Another single loading. Stay tuned."

@zillion_art32:

"Wahalla wahalla wahalla."

@avila_akure1:

"U go con register all ur baby mamas wit dem."

@hennabytara:

"International Governor, iyen oto..Big congratulations Portable."

@mamame_nani:

" This song sweet."

Upcoming artist calls out Portable

Legit.ng had reported that an upcoming singer had called out Portable for demanding N2 millions from him just to get a feature.

The man took sides with Spyro after Portable called him out. He said that Portable had no reason to call out Spyro after what he did to him. Spyro took the opportunity to send a message to Zazu after the upcoming singer called him out.

He dropped a song from a live performance and indirectly asked Portable to jump on it.

Source: Legit.ng