A Nigerian lady has gushed over Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, after seeing him in her office

The lady posted a video from the 30-year-old's epic visit and shared an interesting observation she made about him

Verydarkman recently visited Port Harcourt city for the first time and was mobbed by excited men and women

A Nigerian lady, @trusted0027, has admitted she lost her composure and was awestruck after seeing Verydarkman in her office in Port Harcourt.

Verydarkman, who was in Port Harcourt for the first time, was swarmed by people at the lady's office, and she was not left out.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Verydarkman was equally excited by the reception he got and posed for a velfie with the fans

Commenting on her rare encounter with Verydarkman, @trusted0027 admitted that the online critic is really good-looking. She wrote:

"Very darkman🙈🙈😜trust me guys his really good looking."

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's video about Verydarkman. The lady said her office is in the Government Reserved Areas (GRA).

Reactions trail lady's video of Verydarkman

Queen Felix🌸 said:

"Where is dis?"

iam_pochettino said:

"You done see black Jesus."

Mr moe🏖️ said:

"Last last everybody go love our president."

Court orders Verydarkman to remove defamatory posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian court had ordered online critic Verydarkman to take down his defamatory posts about Falana and Falz.

Justice M. O. Idowu delivered the ruling on Tuesday, October 15. According to him, VeryDarkMan's publications on his social media accounts on September 24, 2024, linking Bobrisky to Falz and his father, were defamatory and injurious to their public image.

The court gave this order a few days after Falana claimed Bobrisky called his son Falz, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, to borrow money and not to seek a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million.

