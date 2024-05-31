Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele spoke about his three children and how they were conceived despite being handicapped

Yinka Ayefele highlighted how rare it was for a man with a spinal cord injury to impregnate a woman

The singer dismissed claims of him buying his kids, adding that his wife gave birth to triplets in a natural way

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Ayefele has continued to make headlines over video from his recent interview with content creator Isbea U.

Ayefele, during the show, addressed the claims of him buying his three children. The gospel singer spoke about the rarity of a man with a spinal cord injury to impregnate a woman, adding that his case was nothing short of a miracle.

Yinka Ayefele dismissed claims of him buying his triplets. Credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

When asked how he had three children, the gospel singer clarified that his wife got pregnant and gave birth to their triplets naturally.

Isbae U asked:

“I’m shocked you said you have three beautiful and amazing kids. My question is, how did you do it?”

Ayefele responded:

“How did I do what? Curious that I impregnated my wife? How did I get three kids? You would have seen pregnant women before. I impregnated my wife and she got pregnant and had triplets.

“You thought I bought them? I don’t understand what you mean. I know you are curious, you want to talk about my spinal cord injury. Anybody who has a spinal cord injury might not be able to impregnate a lady. Yeah, it’s a fact, it’s one out of a hundred.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayefele's revelation

Read the comments below:

mattunchi:

"Because him leg kpai no means say him gbola kpai."

_thec_la__:

"He is a better person than I am. I would have told you to come and watch it live. Since you don’t know how it goes down."

elo_agebeautystudio:

"Is all fun he was aware."

justadetoun:

"Three beautiful kids nutured by @baby_ology so that extra ordinare u see is from @baby_ology. Anyday the wan marry @yinkaayefele we go give them receipts make them pay back ooooo na that time then go know say na REAL MAN U BE."

Ayefele’s son queries him for being handicapped

Legit.ng also reported that Yinka Ayefele stirred emotions as a clip of his son speaking to him about being a cripple went viral.

The singer looked shocked when one of his triplets asked him why he could not stand up or walk.

Yinka replied by telling his son he was in an accident, and that was how he lost his legs and his ability to stand and walk.

Source: Legit.ng