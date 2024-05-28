Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Ayefele has eventually responded to the trending interview that he had with skit-maker Isbae U

Recall that the duo made headlines after the singer got invited for an interview on 'Curiosity Made Me Ask' anchored by Isbae U

Some questions thrown at Yinka Ayefele were termed insensitive and spurred reactions from many social media users

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Ayefele and content creator Isbae U recently trended on social media after an interview session.

Usually, fans find content from Isbae U's show hilarious, but this was different. They slammed him for asking the singer to stand on his feet when he clearly could not.

However, a video that has just surfaced online saw Ayefele and Isbae U at the singer's Children's Day party in Ibadan. It was there that the gospel artist clarified things.

Yinka Ayefele supports Isbae U

At the yearly Children's Day event organised by the Tungba gospel singer in Ibadan, which Isbae U attended, he repeated the same question that upset many, and the singer funnily obliged.

Ayefele was seen trying to stand up from his chair with the armrest supporting him. The crowd cheered him on, and he said that he had no issues with the content creator and that they were on good terms.

Isabe U jokingly asked the crowd to stop cancelling him, as Ayefele himself did not take offence.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Ayefele's video

