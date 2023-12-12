Veteran Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele recently stirred emotions online as a clip of his son speaking to him about being a cripple goes viral

Famous Nigerian handicapped singer Yinka Ayefele recently sparked emotions online after a clip of himself and his sons sharing a conversation went viral.

Veteran singer Yinka Ayefele shares an emotional video of his sons asking him about his legs and why he is handicapped. Photo credit: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

The handicapped singer is one of the most famous Gospel-Tungba Nigerian artists.

"Every time they ask me this question, I try hard not to get emotional," Ayefele said

The singer noted that he wasn't expecting him to ask that question while making the video with them.

Yinka shared that he is always left feeling emotional whenever his kids ask him that question.

"They always want me to stand up... And they kept asking me why every day, even up till last night... I tried hard not to be emotional... Indeed, it was 'My turning point. 12/12/1997'. To God be the Glory."

Watch the video of Yinka Ayefele's song challenging his father below:

See the reactions the video stirred online

@folaadaivd:

"Eleda mi gba mi o... naso my fourth child, last baby of the house, that was 1yrs 7mnth wen them papa die, dey ask me why did I allow him die just like that it's well o na kidney disease o. May we have answers to all our children questions ijn Amen. Thank God for life, been a young widow with four children since 2014."

@kolawoleajeyemi:

"This got me emotional."

@holuwayemisi:

"And you’re going to stand in Jesus name."

@sumbo_shy_:

"The other son is so ready to listen to the story he sit well when he thought dad is about to tell the story you’ll know both of have ask each other same question."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Oh Lord! Glory be to God."

@adex_kasala:

"God is good amazing child really want to understand his dad past."

@kunfatgrl:

"Hmmm. It’s well. God knows the best."

@unusual_libra_twenty_5:

"Today makes it 26 years ...... December 12th....."

@helen_okhakhu:

"Hmm thank God for life."

@officialabelpraize1:

"Oh my God!! Kids, this is too emotional to watch."

Yinka Ayefele poses with his triplets in cute photos as they clock 4

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Yinka Ayefele going gaga as he celebrates the birthday of his beautiful triplets.

The little ones clocked 4 on Wednesday, January 18, and Ayefele dedicated a special post to them on his social media page, calling them his pride.

Yinka's only daughter of the triplets, stole the show as she was the only one allowed to sit on daddy's lap.

Source: Legit.ng