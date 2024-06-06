A well-dressed young man who was disappointed by his female date has gone viral after he made his experience public

The disappointed youth made a video at the location of the failed date and showed an empty seat reserved for the lady

At the time of this report, his TikTok video has hit over 12 million views as internet users sent him kind words

A young man, @rlly.gene, has become a viral sensation after his date failed to turn up.

@rlly.gene looked dapper in a suit as he waited for his date at a table with a bouquet, to no avail

Source: TikTok

Disappointed, @rlly.gene recorded a video to tell netizens how he felt about being stood up.

In the video, @rlly.gene showed the empty seat before him, where his date would have sat.

He vowed never to ask anyone out again. @rlly.gene's video was captioned:

"This is why i dont and will never ask somebody out EVER AGAIN."

His clip hit over 12 million views on TikTok and touched people.

Watch the video below:

People sympathised with @rlly.gene

Jenelle said:

"This the beginning of his demon era unfortunately."

Konnors said:

"Same happened to me brodie, was a sign that it aint meant to be."

Yohan said:

"Worse is when yo momma ask u how it was."

LifewithTay said:

"Omggg please please don’t change your appearance or your approach!! You will find someone that loves and appreciates what you bring to the table."

It’s Rudey said:

"Rejection is protection. Don’t ignore the blessing that you are."

Chopsticks user said:

"God ruined your date because your date would have ruined you more than this. Keep your head up ."

lilimai said:

"You’re such a gentleman, she’s already regretting it."

Pretty P said:

"So tired of ppl hurting nice ppl bro."

Source: Legit.ng