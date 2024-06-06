Young Man Heartbroken after His Date Fails to Show up, Shares Video Showing Seat Reserved for Her
- A well-dressed young man who was disappointed by his female date has gone viral after he made his experience public
- The disappointed youth made a video at the location of the failed date and showed an empty seat reserved for the lady
- At the time of this report, his TikTok video has hit over 12 million views as internet users sent him kind words
A young man, @rlly.gene, has become a viral sensation after his date failed to turn up.
@rlly.gene looked dapper in a suit as he waited for his date at a table with a bouquet, to no avail
Disappointed, @rlly.gene recorded a video to tell netizens how he felt about being stood up.
In the video, @rlly.gene showed the empty seat before him, where his date would have sat.
He vowed never to ask anyone out again. @rlly.gene's video was captioned:
"This is why i dont and will never ask somebody out EVER AGAIN."
His clip hit over 12 million views on TikTok and touched people.
Watch the video below:
People sympathised with @rlly.gene
Jenelle said:
"This the beginning of his demon era unfortunately."
Konnors said:
"Same happened to me brodie, was a sign that it aint meant to be."
Yohan said:
"Worse is when yo momma ask u how it was."
LifewithTay said:
"Omggg please please don’t change your appearance or your approach!! You will find someone that loves and appreciates what you bring to the table."
It’s Rudey said:
"Rejection is protection. Don’t ignore the blessing that you are."
Chopsticks user said:
"God ruined your date because your date would have ruined you more than this. Keep your head up ."
lilimai said:
"You’re such a gentleman, she’s already regretting it."
Pretty P said:
"So tired of ppl hurting nice ppl bro."
Source: Legit.ng
