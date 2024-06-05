Sarah Martins has called out her male colleague Yul Edochie for collecting ad earnings from her video on Facebook

The Nollywood actress who called Yul Edochie a thief also advised him to beg Nigerians for funds

Sarah Martins' post, however, didn't go down well with many who took to the comment section to defend Yul

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins, the former bestie of Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has resumed dragging the actor.

Since her fallout with Judy, Sarah has repeatedly dragged her bestie and Yul on social media.

Sarah Martins calls Yul Edochie a thief. Credit: @officialsarahmartins @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a recent post via her Instastory, Judy shared a screenshot of the notification she received of the actor collecting ad earnings from her video on Facebook.

Reacting, Sarah called Yul 'a better thief' as she wondered if he was that broke. The fast-rising actress also encouraged the online preacher to open his mouth and beg Nigerians for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“This guy na better thief, na so the owuite hold you?? Open your mouth beg oo, make Nigeria gather contribute money for you, make hunger for no kee you," Judy wrote.

Slide the post below to see Judy Austin's screenshot:

People react as Judy Austin calls Yul Edochie a thief

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ewi_sidonie_laure:

"When yul will take actions against tis lady they'll call him wicked keeep talking attention seeker."

mhizspears:

"You are trying to make money off of someone in Facebook by dragging them unfortunately for you he copyrighted his contents and he is making money off you posting him, and u are calling him a thief? How does life work of some people’s head? Is Sarah okay? Why isn’t any one seeing the obvious here?"

officialamy8:

"She can’t trend without Yuls, Olodo."

winifredajai:

"Sarah is doing too much already, when she was insulting may up and down because of isimili she didn’t know that a day like this would come? Now she’s disturbing us abekkk leave us."

freshman_kingston:

"Typical example of “dey drag me make I dey cash out dey go."

arishahillz:

"As you dei them cash , na so Odogwu de cash out from you too."

Why Sarah Martins slammed Judy Austin

In another report, Sarah Martins called out her former Judy Austin for allegedly owing her N1 million.

This was after Judy and Yul Edochie blocked her on Instagram for apologizing to May.

The actress came forward to remind Judy of the 1 million naira she has yet to pay before cutting off any communication.

Source: Legit.ng